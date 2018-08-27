Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Dirt is being moved off Park Road 22 on Padre Island near the Seashore Middle Academy, the future site of Island Independent Grocery Stores of America.

It's good news for Island residents who have been waiting many years to have their own grocery store.

The project is still very much in its beginning stages. Crews are still cultivating the dirt, but it's a sign of hope for residents who have wanted a grocery store on Padre Island. Builders of the 18,000-square-foot grocery store said it would be part of a shopping center -- a four-acre lot called the Balli Center because of its proximity to Padre Balli Park.

The builders said there would be four shops to the right of the grocery store and more to the left, with two drive-throughs. They hope to have contracts with restaurants like Denny's and Dominos Pizza.

Still, the most anticipated part of the project for Padre Island residents is the grocery store.

"We needed it here badly," Lupe Martinez said.

"And less gas," Douglas Harms said. "Don't have to drive as far."

The only concern from residents expressed to 3News was the worry that traffic would spill onto the Seashore Academy, which is right next door; but the majority of Island residents said it is a convenience and gives the ability to create more jobs and bring in more business.

The project is still in its infancy, so no opening date has been set. The builder said right now they are still working with the City to get all the permits they need, and they hope that will only take a few weeks.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII