Tensions high as Padre Island residents gather to discuss the future of Bob Hall Pier

Residents will gather for a meeting open to the public to voice what they have in mind for the pier since they feel commissioners are not listening to their voices.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Padre Island residents are still upset over the decision made at a commissioners meeting two weeks ago striking down the possibility of a restaurant for the new Bob Hall Pier.

3NEWS spoke with Padre Island resident Craig Rogers who has lived on the Island for 18 years. With the outcome of the commissioners meeting two weeks ago, voting against a restaurant on the pier, he and others felt like their recommendations for the future of the pier were ignored.

“The restaurant was expanded in 2010, and it became wildly popular," Rogers said. "It was packed all the time. It made money for the county. That’s our restaurant, that’s a county owned restaurant that is leased to the highest bidder. That bidder pays the county, so we’re making money off that restaurant.”

Rogers feels the only way for Island residents to get their voices heard is to continue emailing and calling on commissioners to get the pier rebuilt the way residents voted on.

"(We) want the pier the way we voted on,” he said. “Not the crappy pier that they voted on last week. We’ll also be discussing other ways we can get their attention through group activities.”

The meeting is open to the public and will be held Thursday, October 5 from 6-8pm at Island Gatherings at this address: 14814 Compass Street.

To stay informed, you can follow the Facebook page: @FriendsofBobHallPier