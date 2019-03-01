Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi police are investigating an accident on Interstate 37 Wednesday night after a woman was hit and killed by a car while walking on the highway.

I-37 northbound near Lantana exit was shut down as crews worked to clear the scene of the fatal pedestrian accident.

Wednesday's fatal pedestrian accident is the first one in 2019.

