If you hear sirens coming from the Port this morning, it is only a test.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you hear sirens coming from the Port of Corpus Christi this morning, it is only a test.

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority will be testing audible alarms and an outdoor siren at the Bulk Materials Facility at 4820 E. Navigation Blvd between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to a Reverse Alert.