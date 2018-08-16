Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A woman in Portland, Texas, is grateful to enjoy another year of life. Thursday marked her 102nd birthday.

Jane Elizabeth Revel celebrated the milestone surrounded by close friends at Brooksdale Northshore Senior Living Center. She has been a resident of the community for six months after losing her Ingleside home in a fire.

According to Revel her years of wisdom have given her a different outlook on life, and she chooses to celebrate the good things that lie ahead.

"Roll with the punches. I just wish that everybody who reaches this age could be in as good health as I'm in," Revel said. "I'm very fortunate."

Revel was born Aug. 16, 1916, in Crocket, Texas, and she is already looking forward to celebrating the big 103.

