CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Prosecutors presented their last witness Thursday in the trial of a man accused of running over two King High School students in Corpus Christi last March.

42-year-old Elton Holmes sat and listened in the 117th District Court as the survivor of the horrific accident recounted what happened that day. Holmes is accused of running over and killing 16-year-old Rai-Anne Garza and injuring her 15-year-old classmate.

Investigators arrested Holmes after he fled the scene of the crash.

Defense attorneys have five witnesses to present. The trial is expected to wrap up Friday.

If convicted, Holmes faces up to 99 years in prison.