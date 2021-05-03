Public Utility Commission rejects plan to reverse $16B in overcharges for electricity during winter freeze

ERCOT charged the maximum price of $9,000 megawatts per hour over 32 hours, according to the commission’s independent market monitor.

TEXAS, USA — The Public Utility Commission of Texas, or PUC, does not plan to reverse the billions of dollars power companies were overcharged during last month’s winter storm.

According to the commission’s independent market monitor, Texans were overcharged $16 billion in electricity sales during the widespread power outages.

The market monitor found the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, better known as ERCOT, charged the maximum price of $9,000 megawatts per hour over 32 hours.

They say ERCOT should have ended emergency pricing when weather conditions improved.

“The ERCOT market was not designed to deal with an emergency of this scale,” wrote Patrick Woodson, CEO of ATG Clean Energy Holdings, a retail power provider based in Austin, to the Public Utility Commission. The pricing failure, he wrote, “has pushed the entire market to the brink of collapse."

Retail power providers have been in financial distress across Texas since the storm, as many were forced to buy power on the wholesale market at extremely high prices.

Several complained in filings to regulators that generators of electricity, which were unable to produce enough power during the storm, profited and left retail companies scrambling.