According to the Homeless Issue Partnership, there are over 600 people who live on the streets in Corpus Christi.

The partnership is trying to mitigate that problem by hosting a resource fair, and helping people like Shawn Pruitt.

Pruitt has had a hard life.

"I've been humanly trafficked without my knowledge, and I just want these things to end," Pruitt said. "I want to be able to have my freedom, it's the United States of America."

There are hundreds of others in the city looking to get back on thier feet and no longer be homeless.

The Homeless Issue Partnership knows that and that's why they hosted their annual fair centralizing tools people may need.

"Connect them to other resources in the community to help them get on the right track to attaining a place to live," Cynthia Gonzales, South Texas Family Planning and Outreach said.

Pruitt says shelter is the number of thing she needs.

She carries all her belongings with her every where she goes, including toiletries and food.

"I can't set my items out in a place," Pruitt said. "I don't have a bed. I sleep on a concrete, and it's very very hard for me."

She says she can't give up and hopes she can get the resources she needs through the fair.

"So if I can be helped, and I can help myself," Pruitt said. " I can help other people."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII