Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man

Jesse Ellis Goodman was last seen in Fulton, Texas on July 10, 2021. He is described as a 40-year-old male who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman.

Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, Texas, according to a social media post from Rockport PD.

A Fulton resident, Goodman is described as a 40-year-old male who stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds.

If residents have any information regarding Goodman's location, they are encouraged to call the Texas Rangers at (361) 696-6571 or the Fulton Police Department at (361)-729-5533.