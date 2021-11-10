Rockport shows school spirit by the shore with homecoming bonfire

Nina Davila said they always hold the bonfire on a Monday. This is so students and staff can start homecoming week on a high note in preparation for Friday’s game.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Rockport brought some school spirit down to the beach where they gathered for their homecoming bonfire.

The bonfire is an age-old tradition in Rockport that was put on hold for quite some time, but they were able to bring it back eight years ago.

According to event organizers such as Nina Davila, they're excited to have the opportunity to keep the tradition alive and give students a chance to showcase that school spirit.

“It means a lot to the community,” Davila said. "The kids get to come out and have a lot of fun and we have a lot of good support from our community.”

Davila said they always hold the bonfire on a Monday. This is so students and staff can start homecoming week on a high note in preparation for Friday’s game.

