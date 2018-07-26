Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Rugby Football Club is hosting their annual "7s by the Sea" beach tournament at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. It will be located at J.P. Luby beach on Padre Island.

The tournament will feature teams from across Texas along with various other states. The competition will include men's, women's, boys' and girls' divisions.

7s by the Sea was first held in 1978 at Pope Park near Hamlin Middle School but was later moved to Bill Witt City Park to host up to 40 teams.

According to USA Rugby, Rugby 7s take place between two teams for a total of two seven-minute halves, with a one- or two-minute halftime break.

