Santa upgrades from sleigh to private jet for a Christmas toy giveaway in Duval County

Sheriff Ramirez said it wouldn't have been possible without the continued support of the people at Wyatt Ranches.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus was seen sporting a new ride as he landed at Wyatt Ranches in Realitos this past weekend.

The toy giveaway was held by the Duval County Sheriff's Office and was able to put smiles on the faces of 1,000 children who might not have had a Christmas present to enjoy.

Some parents waited in line for about five hours for a chance to see Santa Claus arrive.

Mrs. Claus also riding in style on a Bell Helicopter.

"We were very happy and excited to see the smiles on all these wonderful children as they were driving through to receive their toys from our staff and Santa Claus," said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez.

Ramirez said it wouldn't have been possible without the continued support of the people at Wyatt Ranches.