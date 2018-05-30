Students from the Coastal Bend had the chance Wednesday to hang out with some of the City's great leaders.

The graduating eighth grade class at the School of Science & Technology in Corpus Christi had a special breakfast Wednesday with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle and other City leaders.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Captain James Brown was also in attendance to engage with the students. Even Kiii News Anchor John-Thomas Kobos was there!

