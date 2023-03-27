Shelter-in-place lifted in Calallen area after gas leak was detected Monday afternoon

Since the area is rather large -- it took time for crews to determine where the smell was coming from, which led to the shelter-in-place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A shelter-in-place warning that was issued for residents in parts of the Calallen area, near County Roads 69 and 52 has been lifted.

It was around noon when the fire department got calls of a really strong natural gas smell in Calallen.

Since the area is rather large -- it took time for crews to determine where the smell was coming from, which led to the shelter-in-place.

The fire department was able to narrow down its location and lift the ban early Monday afternoon.

"We've got an obligation to the citizens to do the utmost to find the problem," said CCFD Battalion Chief Jim DeVisser. "We've got hold of the railroad commission, TCEQ with the state. The railroad commission has already been here, TCEQ is on their way to help us narrow down the problem."