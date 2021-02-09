How one child battling leukemia feels the support from the community

Six-year-old Brooklyn Grace Galvan is a testament to the power of support and resilience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is childhood cancer awareness month.

Six-year-old Brooklyn Grace Galvan is a testament to the power of support and resilience. Galvan was diagnosed with leukemia in June and is a warrior of childhood cancer. However, Galvan's spirit has never wavered in her fight against the disease.

"I love my doctors because they fight the bad guys in my body," Galvan said.

But the support for Galvan and children like her doesn't end there. Dr. Catherine Boston with Driscoll Children's Hospital said that love goes both ways.

"We love our patients," Boston said. "It's more than a job for us. We get to be a part of their lives for a long time and they become a family to us."

Galvan's mother said that the unwavering support from the community has been a great help to her.

"I've had so many local moms reach out to me and say it's going to be ok, and I just have to say the same thing," Galvan's mother said.