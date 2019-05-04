CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you see dozens of school buses from across the state in downtown Corpus Christi, it's because some 7,000 high school students are in town for the annual Skills USA competition.

The American Bank Center is the main location for the event but the local Craft Training Center, Del Mar College's West Campus and a couple of downtown hotels are also providing space for the various events.

Participants are competing in everything from welding and plumbing to computer programming and electrical engineering -- all skills that modern-day employers depend on. Winners of the competitions go on to compete nationally.