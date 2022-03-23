Smuggling attempt results in 21 arrests at Kingsville checkpoint

Upon inspection, agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint found 19 migrants hiding inside a refrigerated trailer.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol stopped three migrant smuggling attempts, one which took place in Kingsville, Texas.

On March 21, agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint conducted a secondary inspection of a tractor hauling a trailer full of produce. The agents found 19 migrants hiding inside after searching the trailer.

The driver of the tractor along with the passenger are U.S. citizens, officials said.

All 19 migrants along with the driver and passenger were arrested. Officials said at the time of transport the refrigerated trailer was 50.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

