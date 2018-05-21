Troy faced adversity early on in his life before he could call the Gulf Coast Humane Society his forever home.

He was adopted from the animal shelter as a puppy in 2004, but his owners returned him just five years later after an incident that caused his back legs to become paralyzed.

Other families tried to adopt and take care of troy, but he required more attention than they could give him.

But that didn't deter the humane society from giving Troy the best life possible.

"With a smile like that and a spirit that Troy has you can't give up," Sharon Ray, executive director of the Gulf Coast Humane Society, says.

Troy has lived at the animal shelter for close to ten years now making him the mascot.

People visit the shelter just to see Troy.

As his fan base continueS to grow Troy decided to give back to the community.

"He's been here for so long and he has so many people who follow him he has to know a lot has to have some great wisdom, so we started asking him questions and Troy started answering all of our question," Ray says.

Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Troy goes Facebook live on the Gulf Coast Humane Society page.

He answers any pet related questions people may have.

And he's been a hit.

"He just always seems to be happy and that's what makes just so many people love him," Ray says.

So it should be no surprise that people came out to Troy's fiesta to celebrate his 14th birthday.

Daniel Rodriguez volunteers often to take care of troy and says he wouldn't want to miss out on his pals party.

"Oh, I love being out here because for me this is where it all started, me meeting with him," Rodriguez says. "So, definitely want to keep celebrating his birthday because he means so much to everybody here."

Everyone seems to share the same sentiment that troy makes any situation better.

"He just captivates people toward him and I think they want to help, but at the same time Troy helps us sometimes more than we help him," Rodriguez says.

Troy even helps his other furry friends at the shelter.

His birthday doubled as an opportunity for people to donate supplies that are necessary to take care of all the other animals at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Adding to why he's a worthy mascot.

"Troy he's one of a kind, and I don't think their will be another just like him," Rays says.TT

