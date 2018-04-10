Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The first of seven people charged in the murder of 21-year-old Breanna Wood has a plea deal to consider.

"This is a plea deadline. Has a plea been offered to Mr. Gonzalez at this time?" 105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher said.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Christopher Gonzalez became the first of seven defendants to be offered a plea deal in the murder of Wood. Gonzalez has been in the Nueces County Jail since 2016 on a $1 million bond.

The main suspect in Wood's murder is Joseph Tejeda, and he has yet to be tried. Other defendants include Sandra Vasquez, Rosalinda Musella, Magdalena Carvajal, Christopher Allen and Gregorio Roland Cruz.

All defendants will have upcoming court dates a few days shy of the third anniversary of when Wood was first reported missing.

After going missing, Wood's remains were found in a box in an abandoned house.

For the Wood family, Thursday's court proceeding was a step toward justice.

"Until like the very end is probably where I'll get my closure. Once I know everything is said and done and when I hear the final results, then yeah, my closure will be better then," Breanna's brother Keagan Wood said.

"Basically what we're doing now is trying to get some of these other cases behind as quickly as we can," said Donna Watkins, founder of the Homicide Survivors Support Group.

Watkins said each of the seven defendants will face justice.

For Wood's family, each court hearing is just as painful as the last.

"We're here and it's hard because you come and you come and you come, and you've got to relive it, relive it, relive it," Watkins said.

If Gonzalez agrees to the plea deal, which has not been made public, he will be back in court on Oct. 16 to be sentenced.

© 2018 KIII