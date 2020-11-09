Suspected thief arrested in Refugio, authorities asking nearby residents to report vehicle break-ins

A suspect arrested early Friday morning was reportedly in possession of stolen property.

REFUGIO, Texas — If you live near Heard, Bailey or Houston streets in Refugio, Texas, and had your vehicle broken into recently, the Refugio County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.

Sheriff Pinky Gonzales took to social media Friday morning to let residents know that a suspect was arrested early in the morning by Sheriff's deputies and the Refugio Police Department. That suspect was in possession of stolen property.