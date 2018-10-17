SINTON (KIII NEWS) — Nearly five days after a fatal shooting in Taft, one of the suspects, Ronnie Rodriguez Sr., was found in Hidalgo County.

Recently, he was brought back to San Patricio County and booked into the jail.

The 37-year-old is charged with capital murder and his bond was set at $1,000,000.00.

The other suspect, 20-year-old Ronnie Rodriguez, was arrested on Sunday afternoon but posted his $50,000 bond. However, officials said he still faces charges.

