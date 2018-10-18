Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi university is getting some prominent recognition from USA Today.

A study conducted by USA Today named Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi third in the top 100 colleges because of its increase in student applications.

The university said they've seen a 153-percent growth in student applications.

Since 2016, the university has grown to over 12,000 students.

According to President Kelly Quintanilla, the university has a plan to keep that growth going.

"One of the things that was actually very negative was that we were called the best-kept secret, so we are working very hard to let our students know about our academic programs," Quintanilla said.

The university's secret weapon in increasing student applications is their increased marketing presence.

