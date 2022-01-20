AAA TEXAS: Texas boasts cheapest gas price average in America

The gasoline demand remains strong and that optimism continues to drive crude oil markets higher.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is 93 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Drivers in Texas are paying the lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile drivers in California are paying the most at $4.65 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

The gasoline demand remains strong and that optimism continues to drive crude oil markets higher. Market analysts are predicting tighter gasoline supplies after a fire on a key oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey broke out on Tuesday, along with rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

“The dynamics in the oil and gasoline market remain complex to start off the new year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The bottom line for the consumer is that market optimism for crude and gasoline demand remains robust, and, therefore, AAA anticipates climbing gasoline prices in the short term.”

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Ensure your tires have the proper amount of tread and are inflated.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service ensures optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts, or rapidly accelerating and decelerating, and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more drag from the air on your car, leading you to put more effort into accelerating.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed. Never use cruise control on slippery roads, as you could lose control of your vehicle.

Minimize your use of air conditioning in hotter temperatures.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. These add weight to your car, leading to more added drag.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.