Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath visits Alice ISD, praises academic excellence

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, the Alice Independent School District hosted a special visit from Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.
He toured Alice ISD's Schallert Elementary and was received a warm welcome from the Alice High School Mariachi Coyote and Schallert's ACE Folklorico dancers.
During his visit to the school, Morath commended the school's academic achievements.
"Being here in Alice is very gratifying. Got to sit and talk with a bunch of teachers that were planning lessons. Got to see lessons being delivered, and it's just high quality rigorous instruction that you want to see in school," he said.
Morath jokingly mentioned that he was so impressed by the campus that he contemplated relocating his family to the area.