CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Top Chefs were challenged to cook up extraordinary cuisine using ordinary food items that are provided by the food bank to families in need.

The event allowed people to sample entrees, appetizers and desserts and vote on People's Choice Award that was given to Chef Kris Busk with the Shoreline Sandwich Company.

This year's Chef Showdown winner is Chef Dean Sprague with The Omni.

Bea Hanson with the non-profit said, "We depend on donations, so sometimes things go together and there's other times things don't go together and people become very creative to make meals out of the product they receive, so what a better opportunity than to challenge these very creative chefs to take this ordinary product and make something special."

Everything from tonight will go to the non-profit organization.

A cookbook was also created with all of the recipes from the Chef Showdown and will be provided by The Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII