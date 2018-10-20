CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — After a couple of hick-ups, the annual Texas Jazz Festival is back in downtown Corpus Christi.

Earlier this year, organizers weren't sure if the festival would be held in Heritage Park like the previous years. However, everything was worked out and the music festival is bringing in thousands of people.

According to their website, the festival hosts over 100 vendors and three stages. Musicians from across the state and nation gather on the stages to entertain the crowds.

Attendees said it's a family friendly event with plenty of food, fun and shopping tents.

A local artist and his wife set up shop for the first time at the festival; they had the perfect spot, right by the main stage.

"It's interesting, we get to hear all the great music!" said Stephanie Molina, wife of Al Molina who owns Art by Al.

The couple enjoyed the crowds, the music and food, especially the turkey legs.

"They seem to be having a really good time people have their families out here," Stephanie added.

The Texas Jazz Festival continues through Saturday night until midnight and resumes on Sunday, October 21, from 12:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

