Lawmakers to question DFPS following abuse allegations at Bastrop sex trafficking shelter

AUSTIN, Texas — Lawmakers are looking for answers as to what happened at a Bastrop, Texas, shelter for child victims of sex trafficking.

The Texas Senate Special Committee on Child Protective Services is holding its first meeting after there were allegations of abuse at The Refuge shelter in Bastrop County. The bipartisan group of state senators at the Texas Capitol will be asking questions of the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) after information indicated in federal court revealed several girls were trafficked by nine employees at that shelter.

The Refuge for DMST (Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking) serves sex trafficking survivors between the ages of 11 and 17.

While an investigation is underway and an arrest has been made, the Texas Rangers said on March 16 that there is no evidence that any of the girls at the facility were sexually abused or trafficked while at that shelter.

DFPS and local law enforcement have been looking into abuse allegations since January and last week, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the Texas Rangers to get involved. In a letter to the governor, the Department of Public Safety director wrote, "There is no evidence that any of the residents at The Refuge shelter have ever been sexually abused or trafficked while at the shelter."

However, one former employee of The Refuge is under investigation for allegedly having nude photos of girls staying at the shelter. That person has not been arrested.

Another former employee has been arrested for lying to investigators about girls who ran away from The Refuge last month.

A spokesperson for The Refuge said they are continuing to cooperate with this investigation and that they are "deeply relieved by the Texas Rangers' findings."

The Senate hearing is set to get underway at noon Thursday. Next week, a House committee will take up the issue as well and continue pressing these state agencies for answers about what happened at the shelter.

Check back on this article for updates from the Senate hearing.

