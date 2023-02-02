The tradition continues: STTR 64th Annual Trail Ride kicks off in Edroy

If you plan on driving along State Highway 181 over the next week -- keep your eyes open for a South Texas tradition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you plan on driving along State Highway 181 over the next week -- keep your eyes open for a South Texas tradition.

Now in its 64th year, the South Texas Trail Riders are once again setting out on horseback for a 150 mile journey.

Their destination? The San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The trail ride is a tradition that is as big as Texas itself, bringing numerous people together including -- the golden girls, a group of women who have been friends for over 50 years.

"We were trying to figure out who was who as far as the golden girls and we never could come to an agreement," said longtime rider Sandra Robinson.

The women are among the riders who are meeting in Edroy before taking part in an eight day journey to San Antonio.

Bill Paynter came all the way from Iowa and plans to ride his mule during the eight day trip. He has been making the trip for over 20 years and said that each year brings something entirely different.

"We always have a good time, make lifeline friends here, always had a great time," he said.

While the journey may seem daring -- it is actually well planned, with numerous rest stops. The trip will take the riders from Tynan to Beeville, and Pettus to Kenedy and several more stops before reaching their destination.

Sandra Robinson has been riding the trail since the 1960's. She told 3NEWS that the best part of the South Texas tradition is seeing it passed down to others.

"I think the main thing is families," she said. "I've seen these little kids on horses for years, and then they are grown and have children. Little bitty kids on horses and that is what its all about."

Corpus Christi resident Glenda Miles has been riding for 20 years and this year -- holds the title of 'sweetheart'. She also has a job that is crucial to the yearly ride.

"I'm the last horse in the group to keep an eye on the trail riders in front of me and also slow down the traffic that is approaching us from the backside," she said.