Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District will host their third annual Fall Festival Flu Vaccine clinic this weekend at 1702 Horne Road.

On Saturday the festival will showcase all health district programs and experts will be at the clinic to answer any questions about the resident's health. There will be free games, door prizes, and free food while supplies last.

Flu season starts at the beginning of December and goes until February.

The health district will be giving out 80 free flu vaccines, and following the free vaccines, it will cost $20.

Family and friends are invited to learn about what the health district has to offer.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII