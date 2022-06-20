U.S. Army brings free medical clinics, screenings to rural parts of Nueces County

Along with the medical, dental, and vision care that is being offered, residents can also bring their dog or cat for free rabies vaccinations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Army's 176th Medical Brigade is now in town. It's the largest of its kind and is now taking part in Nueces County's Operation Health and Wellness.

The U.S. Army is setting up one of its four sites at West Oso Junior High School where they're going to offer free medical and veterinarian care to families throughout the area.

Inside the band hall of the school is where the medical brigade is setting up its dental equipment.

"We are able to do root canals, fillings and other dental procedures utilizing this equipment," said Billy Dunn with the brigade.

The first day of the County's operation begins Tuesday morning at West Oso Junior High School. U.S. Army doctors and nurses will also be offering medical and dental care at the same time over at Banquete Elementary School. Residents can also stop by Mission of Mercy for an eye exam.

"We will be doing several preventative screenings, including medical screenings, including screenings for diabetes," Colonel Monica Martinez said. "We will be giving some immunizations."

The medical brigade has a long and rich tradition that includes service during WWII. These women and men are now based in the Dallas area and came down here to try and make a difference.

"The Medical Corps in general is made up of people who want to volunteer and they want to help," said Lt. Colonel Derrick Sorweide. "Training is critically important in the military but getting out and actually doing something that's good for the community goes a long way in not only fulfilling what we need inside but, what this community needs."

Along with the medical, dental, and vision care that is being offered, residents can also bring their dog or cat for free rabies vaccinations.

locations

West Oso Junior High School 5202 Bear Ln, Corpus Christi, TX Dental, Medical, Veterinary* (Vet services available June 28, 29, 30 8:00am-4:00pm)

Lillion Luehrs Junior High School 717 E 6th St, Bishop, TX Dental, Medical

Banquete Elementary 4339 Fourth St, Banquete, TX Dental, Medical

Mission of Mercy 2421 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX Optometry

Bishop Senior Center 102 W Joyce St, Bishop, TX Veterinary* (Vet services available June 21, 22, 23 8:00am-4:00pm)

Banquete Senior Center 4359 Fourth St, Banquete, TX Veterinary* (Vet services available June 24, 27 8:00am-4:00pm and June 25 9:00am-1:00pm)

