CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for your help to find a suspect in Corpus Christi.

25- year-old Ruben Jesus Ramirez is wanted on a charge for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Ramirez is known for being a gang member.

If you have any information about Ramirez, you are told to contact police at 361-886-2600.