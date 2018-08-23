Rockport (KIII News) — The Aransas County History Center will be hosting an event that features the Vietnamese culture in Rockport.

At 2:30 p.m until 4:30 p.m Saturday residents can meet at the Fulton Mansion Education Center to learn more about the Vietnamese culture.

Early signs of Vietnamese refugees in the county can be dated back to 1975. Since then, they've had a significant impact on society.

The event will allow the community to learn about and understand Vietnamese traditions and hear their story.

"We have a guest speaker, three refugee groups," Leah Olivia said. "How and where they've resettled around the world."

The event includes food sampling and different presentations such as the history of the Hu Dat restaurant that began in Rockport.

