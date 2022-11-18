Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night

Both the driver and a 41-year-old male passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive.

The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.

Both the driver and a 41-year-old male passenger were thrown from the vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.