CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Zombie Prom was free and open to everyone at La Retama Central Library.

It included a night of music by DJ EZ.

The community was able to enjoy many activities like face painting, a showing of the classic zombie movie, "Night of The Living Dead," and even a zombie costume contest.

This was just one of many programs the library holds throughout the year for all ages.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII