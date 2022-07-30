2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.

One ticket in Illinois won the jackpot, but there were two $1 million winning tickets sold in Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!

The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million.

Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15. Nearly 30 consecutive drawings without a winner grew it to almost record-breaking heights.

There were, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets sold in Texas.

According to the Texas Lottery website, the two winning tickets sold in Texas were bought in Plano and Prairie View. The Plano ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac convenience store, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd. The Prairie View ticket was bought from a Fuel Maxx, located at 420 University Dr.

These $1 million ticket winners were among 20 tickets nationwide that matched the five white balls without the Megaplier. The others were California, Florida (2), Georgia (2), Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota (2), North Carolina (2), New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Hours before Friday's Mega Millions drawing, the jackpot prize skyrocketed to $1.28 billion, the second largest jackpot in the game's history and the third-largest prize of any in the U.S.

Even if you aren't one of the $1 million winners, you should check your tickets online here. Your ticket could have won additional prizes.

Here are the amounts other Texas tickets won:

$20,000 (4 out of 5 with Mega Ball and Megaplier) : 11 tickets

: 11 tickets $10,000 (4 out of 5 with Mega Ball, no Megaplier) : 15 tickets

: 15 tickets $1,000 (4 out of 5 with Megaplier): 276 tickets

276 tickets $500 (4 out of 5, no Megaplier): 482 tickets