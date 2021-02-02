Kingdom of Wakanda destined for Disney+ streaming service

A TV series set in the 'Black Panther' kingdom will be developed as part of a five-year, exclusive television deal with the Walt Disney Co.

LOS ANGELES — The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on the Disney + streaming service.

A TV series set in the “Black Panther” kingdom will be developed as part of a five-year, exclusive television deal with the Walt Disney Co. announced Monday with filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media company.

Coogler wrote and directed 2018’s “Black Panther,” a box-office hit that turned Chadwick Boseman into a superstar. The actor died in August of cancer.

Coogler “brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment,” Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. The company looks forward “to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

A time frame for the series wasn't immediately announced.