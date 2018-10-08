Canadian police say at least four people have been killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, in the east of the country. The incident is ongoing.

Fredericton Police said they were responding to the incident in the Brookside Drive area of the city Friday. It said further information would be provided when more details are confirmed.

"The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety," police tweeted.

Firefighters and paramedics have also been deployed to the scene, the Fredericton Firefighters Association said on Twitter.

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

Police, Fire and ANB responding to an active incident. Please avoid the area of Brookside Dr between Ring and Main. Stay in your house and businesses. Lock the doors and do not use social media to report on police locations. Please help keep everyone... https://t.co/bdXdTrQBIz — Fredericton FF's (@IAFF1053) August 10, 2018

Fredericton, the capital of in New Brunswick province, has a population of about 60,000.

