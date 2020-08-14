President Donald Trump's brother Robert hospitalized in New York, White House says

Robert Trump had previously been in an intensive care unit for over a week in June, according to reports.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Robert Trump, President Donald Trump's younger brother, has been hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed on Friday.

ABC News and CNN reported that sources say the president is expected to visit his brother sometime on Friday, though details were still being worked out.

Details about Robert Trump's condition have not been released, but ABC News reported that several sources described him as being "very ill."

Robert Trump had previously been in an intensive care unit for over a week in June, according to reports.

A senior administration official told CBS that the president "has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”