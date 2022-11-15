Taylor Swift fans flood Ticketmaster for presale amid technical issues

Ticketmaster says it's "urgently working to resolve" technical issues as Taylor Swift fans flood the site trying to get tickets for the singer's first tour in years.
With "overwhelming" demand expected, Swift's tour was part of Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program. Fans interested in the presale had to sign up days in advance for a chance at a code allowing them to buy tickets.
The Verified Fan presale started at 10 a.m. local time, and issues seemed to pop up immediately for many on the East Coast and then those in the Central Time Zone. Fans flooded Twitter, sharing screenshots of error messages and asking the ticket-buying platform for help. "Ticketmaster" was among the top of Twitter's trending list Tuesday morning, and reports that the site was having issues spiked on DownDetector.
"We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve," Ticketmaster's support account posted. Earlier, it encouraged fans to login and access the presale queue "through the link you received via text" instead of the site's homepage.
Some fans replied with further problems, like receiving an error message even using the code. The issues weren't universal, though — various fans posted that they were able to buy tickets in the presale.
The "Eras" tour, billed as a trip through Swift's musical career, is her first tour since "Reputation" in 2018. The singer has released several albums since then including her latest, "Midnights," which made her the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.