CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An article written by USA Today brings explains that the El Paso massacre that killed 22 people is a major turning point for many Latinos in America.

It brings light to a new fear Latinos they are facing.

Being a target.

Of the seven Hispanics interviewed, one of them is from right here in Corpus Christi.

Interviewees included Hispanics from Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, El Paso, and local community activist La Lisa Hernandez.

In this national conversation of what it means to be a Latino today, they shared concerns of the 'hate-driven attack on their race.

They said it's now another obstacle they have to deal with every day.

They also fear it will lead to more division in our country.

In the article, Hernandez said, "It's like we're suffering from exhaustion, new headlines every day making it criminal to be brown in this country."

El Paso shooter left a manifesto with anti-Hispanic and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Something Hernandez calls unmitigated, unnecessary and unAmerican.

She also had a positive message recognizing how the El Paso community came together after the shooting, saying to focus on what unites people instead of what divides them.