One person dead after bike v. truck collision. Ingleside PD investigating

INGLESIDE, Texas — Tuesday at 12:04 p.m. Ingleside Police received multiple 911 calls about a major accident near State Highway 361 and Avenue A. Police units, Tri County EMS and Ingleside Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to police a silver ford F250 struck another person on a bicycle near the intersection. Police say the individual on the bike suffered major injuries and was transported to Northshore Emergency Center in Portland. The individual was later pronounced deceased.

DPS responded to the scene to assist with the investigation into the crash. Police say “the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, and numerous witnesses have been identified and will be providing statements to assist with the investigation.”