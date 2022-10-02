2022 Texas primary: Meet the candidates

Our Inside Texas Politics team has been speaking with several of the candidates to learn their platforms.

DALLAS — The 2022 March Primary is approaching, and it is the chance for Texas voters to decide who will advance to the general election later this November.

There will be several key races to watch this election cycle, including the race for Texas Attorney General. Several conservatives have stepped up to challenge the incumbent Ken Paxton.

Our Inside Texas Politics team has been speaking with several of the candidates in our weekly Sunday programs ahead of the primary to learn their platforms.

We've compiled some of their interviews, to help voters feel more informed when they head to the polls.

Early voting begins Feb. 14 and runs through the 25. Election day is March 1.

Head to wfaa.com/vote for more election resources.

Lieutenant Governor

The lieutenant governor is the second-highest job in Texas politics – and arguably the most influential, because that person decides which legislation lives and dies.

Here are the three Democratic candidates running for office:

Attorney General

Three Republicans are challenging current attorney general Ken Paxton. They are:

*WFAA has asked incumbent Ken Paxton to speak with us on multiple occasions, but he has not accepted the invite.

Three Democrats are also seeking their party's support. They are:

Agriculture commissioner

Three Republican candidates are on the ballot: State Rep. James White, incumbent Sid Miller, and a rancher named Carey Counsil.

Dallas County District Attorney