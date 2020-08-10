Getting to know the people behind political rallies, caravans throughout Corpus Christi

As election day nears, we've seen vehicles decked out in political regalia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If there's one word that describes this election year, it may be passion. It's safe to say there's passion on both sides of the race for president.

America is filled with caravans and rallies with supporters from both parties to try and get their candidate elected.

Two local couples, each one outspoken, sat down with 3News about their support for their respective candidates.

As election day nears, we've seen vehicles decked out in political regalia. Trump supporters even rallied around our 3News studios recently.

You've heard the political rhetoric, seen the campaign ads and you've probably caught sight of the caravans. So, who are the people behind this?

If you take a close look, they are our neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers. Among them, a Corpus Christi couple.

Ernie and Alice Pena call themselves staunch supporters of the incumbent president. Passionate only begins to describe their vigor for Donald Trump and yet they can't be categorized as typical Trump supporters. Alice was born and raised in Hong Kong.

The pair come from diverse backgrounds. Mr. Pena is half British and Hispanic. Although they are different ethnically, they stand united in their drive to support their candidate. As they said, "it is the right thing to do, the right thing for America."

"I believe people have a wrong misconception about President Trump, and he stated even yesterday during the news briefing that he is against all White supremist and he wants them to pay the penalty for what they are doing," Ernie said.

With less than a month before election day and less than a week from early voting, Ernie and Alice said they will put up their flags, get in their truck and drive around every day until then.

"I believe the majority of the community here, driving through the caravan and the neighborhoods that we've been through, I've seen a lot of people come out and they had Trump signs, Trump hats, they wave, they honk their horns, they want him to be reelected," Ernie said.

Just as the two are passionate for their candidate, so, too, is another local couple who supports Joe Bidden. One is a former Marine, the other a retired teacher.

Both represent the diversity of our community. One is White, the other Hispanic. The same passion and enthusiasm can be found among the folks who support Biden for president.

Oscar and Lisa Hernandez are proud to stand up for their Democratic candidate.

"Other than being a life-long Democrat, I was raised one and I'm gonna die one," Oscar said.

Like their counterparts, they have their own beliefs about Biden and what he says.

"Biden has said it the best; we are voting for the 'of the nation,' our nation is welcoming, our nation is loving and we have got to get that back," Lisa said.

Oscar and Lisa said they heard stories of similar passions during the Nixon-Kennedy race back in 1960. They have familiar standouts at all of the Biden and Democratic rallies.

They are supporters as die-hard as they come, and while they acknowledge there are many issues that divide our nation, none is worse than racism.

"The country is in such dire separated mood, motion, that you can't go anywhere to try to be safe," Oscar said.

"You have to take care and watch your back. You know if you're not thinking their way of thinking, you don't count, and that scares not only me but a lot of other people."

It is those other people who both couples are trying to reach to try to convince them that their candidate is better for our nation. These caravans and rallies are important to them.