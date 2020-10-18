x
Cruise ship rescues 24 people from boat off Florida coast

Two dozen people were rescued from a sinking boat 37 miles off the coast.
MIAMI — EDITORS NOTE: The image above is a generic photo of the Carnival Cruise Line ship.

A Carnival Cruise Line ship has rescued two dozen people from a sinking boat 37 miles off the Florida coast.

The cruise line said Saturday that the passengers were taken on board the Carnival Sensation when the smaller boat started taking on water. It was not immediately clear why the smaller boat came under distress. 

Passengers were given life jackets, food, water and blankets. Two of the rescued people were children. The passengers were later transferred to the U.S. Coast Guard.

