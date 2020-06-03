The Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds will be an exciting place to be this weekend. Expect to learn about various earth sciences. More importantly about fossils, gems, jewelry and much more. The Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society will be there answering questions.

You'll also be able to interact with dealers, demonstrators and listen to guest speakers. In addition, there will be prizes, displays and a Fluorescent Exhibit where you can witness bright and intense colored minerals.

If you're not able to make it to Robstown this weekend, the Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society has a group of about 100 people that meet at the Kiwanis Park Recreation Building in Corpus Christi on the third Thursday of each month. With the exception of the months June, July and August. The society encourages to learn more about these topics through presentations of public exhibits, field trips, study, collection and much more.

The 58th Annual Mineral, Fossil, & Jewelry Show will showcase over 20 case exhibits with vendors, guest speakers and much more. Show times and prices are listed below. For more information on the Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society, the link will be provided below along with their Facebook page.

Show Times:

Saturday, March 7, 10 AM-6 PM

Sunday, March 8, 10 AM - 4 PM

FREE PARKING

Tickets:

$6 entry fee

Kids under 12 years old get in for FREE

LINKS:

GULF COAST GEM AND MINERAL SOCIETY

58th MINERAL, FOSSIL, & JEWELRY SHOW

FACEBOOK LINK