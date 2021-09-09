Rockport Little Theatre welcomes guests to their new home

After years of looking for a place to call their own, the theatre found one in the heritage center of Rockport.

After years of looking for a place to call their own, leaders with the Rockport Little Theatre are excited to welcome guests to the new venue.

"They have missed us, they've missed live entertainment," said Monica Clark, the president of the nonprofit.

The lights are on and the seats are waiting to be filled at the new theatre, located in the heritage center of Rockport.

"We never had a building. We went from our Rockport elementary school, their auditorium until [Hurricane] Harvey, then we got washed out for a year," said George Sherman, the technical director for the theatre.

Since then, the theatre has bounced around, performing when and where they could.

"Well maybe COVID will be good for Rockport Little Theater, because we can redo this building and get up and running," said Clark.

The nonprofit had been saving and planning for a new building since 2014, but because of unexpected challenges, their plans were delayed until now.

"We are all very excited and cannot wait to have our first production in the new house, and to be the first ones on this great stage," said Kathryn Hayes, the director for the play M.A.S.H. "The arts really are the foundation of most communities and without the arts, the communities do start to crumble."