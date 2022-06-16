Missions wear Uvalde H.S. baseball jerseys, auction them off to support memorial fund

Fans in attendance at the Missions game on June 16 will be able to bid for the on-field jerseys throughout the game.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Missions wore custom Uvalde High School replica jerseys and auctioned the uniforms off during their June 16 game.

Wilson Sporting Goods provided the special maroon and white jerseys. Missions officials say the uniform design process usually takes two months, but Wilson completed it in less than two weeks to be available in time for the event.

Missions President Burl Yarbrough explains that Wolff Stadium, where the Missions hold their home season games, has hosted "numerous group outings and even Coyote Baseball playoff games."

"Uvalde has a special meaning for the Missions," Yarbrough said. "Anything we as an organization can do in this awful situation to help provide for the Uvalde community, we are honored to do so."

Fans bid for the on-field jerseys throughout the game. The silent auction ended 15 minutes following the final out.

"That community needs all the help they can get," said Evelyn Plumlee, a Missions season ticket holder who bid on a Coyotes jersey. "We've done the flowers. We've done the prayers... If this little bit matters, I hope it does some good."

The proceeds from the jerseys will be donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund, according to the release.

"On behalf of the entire Uvalde CISD, we express our gratefulness for the support of the San Antonio Missions," said Uvalde CISD Superintendent, Dr. Hal Harell.

Before the game even started, Stuart Heights Baptist Church bought manager Phillip Wellman's jersey for $10,000.

"It's something that weighs a little heavier on you," Missions pitcher Jason Blanchard said before the game. "Any time you're playing for something - I think this one means a little bit more tonight."