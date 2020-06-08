Students from 43 Coastal Bend School Districts set to receive free school supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 18,000 of students across 43 Coastal Bend school districts will receive free school supplies. United Way of the Coastal Bend’s 30th annual operation Supply Our Students is a community wide school supply drive to help families and school districts.
“There’s just so much need out there right now, for a variety of reasons,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “By providing school supplies, we hope it will alleviate some of the burden currently being felt by our local families and school districts”
School supplies were provided for the following school districts across 10 Coastal Bend counties:
- Agua Dulce ISD
- Alice ISD
- Aransas Pass ISD
- Austwell-Tivoli ISD
- Banquete ISD
- Beeville ISD
- Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco ISD
- Benavides ISD
- Bishop Consolidated ISD
- Brooks County ISD
- Calallen ISD
- Corpus Christi ISD
- Driscoll ISD
- Flour Bluff ISD
- Freer ISD
- George West ISD
- Gregory-Portland ISD
- Ingleside ISD
- Kenedy County-Wide CSD
- Kingsville ISD
- La Gloria ISD
- Mathis ISD
- Odem-Edroy ISD
- Orange Grove ISD
- Pawnee ISD
- Pettus ISD
- Port Aransas ISD
- Premont ISD
- Ramirez Common School District
- Refugio ISD
- Ricardo ISD
- Riviera ISD
- Robstown ISD
- San Diego ISD
- Santa Gertrudis ISD
- Sinton ISD
- Skidmore-Tynan ISD
- Taft ISD
- Three Rivers ISD
- Tuloso-Midway ISD
- West Oso ISD
- Woodsboro ISD