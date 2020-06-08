Students from 43 Coastal Bend School Districts set to receive free school supplies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 18,000 of students across 43 Coastal Bend school districts will receive free school supplies. United Way of the Coastal Bend’s 30th annual operation Supply Our Students is a community wide school supply drive to help families and school districts.

“There’s just so much need out there right now, for a variety of reasons,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend. “By providing school supplies, we hope it will alleviate some of the burden currently being felt by our local families and school districts”