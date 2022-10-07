Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve

Not even six months after going viral for discovering a series of creepy dolls, the Mission-Aransas Reserve found a creepy fake leg on the beach this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast.

Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg.

The leg has not yet been claimed, nor has it been confirmed to be a medical-grade prosthetic limb, but one thing is clear: if there's an oddity in the ocean, the researchers at the Mission-Aransas Reserve are sure to eventually find it.

"We actually have 10 times the amount of trash that washes up here that has to do with the loop current that goes around Mexico and up the east coast of Florida," said Mission-Aransas Reserve Director Jace Tunnell in a previous interview. "And anything in that current gets pushed up on the Texas coast."

This week's finds also included a googly-eyed spiky ball, a witchy glass bottle filled with leaves, a headless scuba diver figurine and a mysterious steel ball.

Not sure what to say about this. I’m not sure if it’s a real prosthetic leg or not??? Posted by Mission-Aransas Reserve on Friday, October 7, 2022

This isn't the first time the Mission-Aransas Reserve has spooked the public with its finds, however.

Early this summer, the Mission-Aransas Reserve went viral for revealing a collection of creepy dolls that had washed up on the beach over the years. This national attention even led to a $10,000 donation to the Reserve by HBO's John Oliver, who requested the dolls in return.

"I hate those dolls!" Oliver said of the exchange, "I promise we will figure out the best way to destroy every last one."