Cowboys officially clinch playoff berth after Titans beat the 49ers Thursday

DALLAS — The Cowboys weren’t in action on Thursday night, but they were still able to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

When the Tennessee Titans beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys officially secured their spot in the postseason.

San Francisco’s loss means that even if the Cowboys were to end their season on a three-game losing skid, they’ll still get to play an 18th game.

Dallas is currently second in the NFC playoff standings and can secure and NFC East title with a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday Night. An Eagles loss or tie against Giants would also clinch the division for Dallas.